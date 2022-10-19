UrduPoint.com

UN, Uzbekistan Agree Roadmap On Central Asian Network For Fighting Cyberterrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 01:30 AM

UN, Uzbekistan Agree Roadmap on Central Asian Network for Fighting Cyberterrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Uzbekistan agreed an action plan on Tuesday that will establish a virtual network for combating cyberterrorism in Central Asia, the Uzbek foreign ministry said.

The document was signed by UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov on the sidelines of an international conference on border security and management cooperation to counter terrorism, underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

"The roadmap envisages joint action at a high level, the creation of a virtual network for combating cyberterrorism in Central Asia," the press statement read.

The UN Office and Uzbekistan agreed to share expertise on rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates and establish a regional expert panel on terrorism under the aegis of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Related Topics

United Nations Vladimir Putin Dushanbe Uzbekistan Tajikistan Border Share Asia

Recent Stories

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

1 hour ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

1 hour ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

2 hours ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.