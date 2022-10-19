UN, Uzbekistan Agree Roadmap on Central Asian Network for Fighting Cyberterrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Uzbekistan agreed an action plan on Tuesday that will establish a virtual network for combating cyberterrorism in Central Asia, the Uzbek foreign ministry said.

The document was signed by UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov on the sidelines of an international conference on border security and management cooperation to counter terrorism, underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

"The roadmap envisages joint action at a high level, the creation of a virtual network for combating cyberterrorism in Central Asia," the press statement read.

The UN Office and Uzbekistan agreed to share expertise on rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates and establish a regional expert panel on terrorism under the aegis of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.