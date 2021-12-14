UrduPoint.com

UN Validates 38C Arctic Heat From 2020 As Record High

The UN's World Meteorological Organization recognised on Tuesday a new record-high temperature in the Arctic, confirming a reading in Siberia last year of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit)

"This new Arctic record is one of a series of observations reported to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that sound the alarm bells about our changing climate," agency chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

