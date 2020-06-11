(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations notes that Russia is making significant efforts in providing medical assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic to everyone in need, including refugees, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) mission to Russia Vanno Noupech said at an online press-conference on Thursday

"I would like to note the efforts of the Russian authorities and medical services that provide the necessary medical assistance to refugees during the pandemic," Noupech said.

On behalf of the UN, he also thanked the people of Russia and NGO workers involved for the continued support of refugees during these difficult times.

The UN refugee agency has stressed on its website that refugees are particularly vulnerable tot he coronavirus due to limited access to water, health care and sanitation facilities. In late May, the UN and the World Health Organization agreed to boost health support for displaced people amid the pandemic.