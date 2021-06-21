UrduPoint.com
UN Verifies 26,425 Grave Violations Against Children In Armed Conflict In 2020 - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United Nations verified at least 26,425 grave violations against children in armed conflict during 2020, including instances of killing, recruitment and sexual violence, a report by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres revealed on Monday.

"In 2020, the situation of children in armed conflict was marked by a sustained high number of grave violations," the report said.

"The United Nations verified 26,425 grave violations, of which 23,946 were committed in 2020 and 2,479 were committed earlier but verified only in 2020."

The highest number of violations was the recruitment of some 8,521 children, the killing of 2,674 and maiming of 5,748 children, as well as over 4,000 incidents of humanitarian access denial, the report said.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen had seen the highest numbers of grave violations against children.

