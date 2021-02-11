UN 'Very Alarmed' by Houthi Drone Attacks on Saudi Civilian Airport - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United Nations is alarmed by the attack on the civilian airport in Saudi Arabia perpetrated by Yemen's Houthi opposition movement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are very alarmed by the reports of drone attacks by the Houthis on the Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, and we, of course, condemn all attacks that target civilians or civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said.

A civilian plane at Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia caught fire because of an attack carried out by the Houthis, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said on Wednesday. The coalition said the situation at the airport is under control.

However, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said the opposition movement hit warplane airfields at the Abha airport via four drones on Wednesday afternoon and the strike "was accurate."

The attack coincided with US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking's first trip to the region and his efforts to end the war in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.