UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes In East Jerusalem, Urges Restraint - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:33 AM

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, Urges Restraint - Spokesperson

The United Nations is very concerned about the continued clashes in East Jerusalem less than 24 hours after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire announcement, and calls on all parties to show restraint and avoid provocations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The United Nations is very concerned about the continued clashes in East Jerusalem less than 24 hours after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire announcement, and calls on all parties to show restraint and avoid provocations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"We are obviously very concerned about the continuing tensions that we've seen today in occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in and around the Old City," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "It's very important that everyone honor the sanctity of the holy sites in the Old City, refrain from any provocation that could escalate tensions... show restraint."

More Stories From World

