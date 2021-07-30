UrduPoint.com

UN 'Very Concerned' By Death Of 8 Civilians In South Of Syria - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:22 PM

UN 'Very Concerned' By Death of 8 Civilians in South of Syria - Spokesperson

The United Nations is gravely concerned about the reports of the deaths of least eight civilians, including children, and others injured due to violence in southern Syria, UN associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The United Nations is gravely concerned about the reports of the deaths of least eight civilians, including children, and others injured due to violence in southern Syria, UN associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a press briefing on Friday.

"In Syria, the UN is very concerned about reports of civilian casualties and displacement due to hostilities in Dara'a Al Balad and the risk of further escalation," Kaneko said.

"The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented the death of eight civilians, including a woman and four children, with another six civilians, including two children, wounded between the 27th and the 29th of July," she said.

Some 2,500 people have been displaced by the violence in the last three days, Kaneko pointed out. Meanwhile, the United Nations received reports of more than 10,000 people being displaced in the area.

"UN and humanitarian partners are working to scale up the humanitarian response to people in need in Dara'a Al Balad and in the areas of temporary displacement," Kaneko said.

The United Nations is monitoring the situation, including reports of relative calm today to allow the reaching of a local agreement, and reiterated the call by UN chief Antonio Guterres for a nationwide ceasefire and de-escalation of the situation, she added.

