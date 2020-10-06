UN Very Concerned By 'Extension of Hostilities' in Nagorno-Karabakh - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The United Nations is very troubled by the continuation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the reported targeting of civilian areas, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"Despite... repeated calls from the international community to immediately stop the fighting, we are very concerned about what we are seeing as kind of an extension of hostilities and especially what we are seeing, which is reportedly a targeting of civilian areas,"Dujarric said.

The UN spokesperson pointed out that the Secretary General Antonio Guterres has very directly condemned the escalation of violence in thee conflict zone.

"There is no military solution to this conflict," Dujarric said. "It is important that all the parties immediately cease military operations and all relevant regional and international actors need to actively exercise their influence accordingly to achieve an urgent end to the fighting and return to negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

"

The present escalation came about amid Turkey's suspected involvement in the military action, specifically by the deployment of contracted mercenaries from the northern Syrian territories under its control.

The international community, including the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group - France, Russia and the United States - have urged the warring sides to cease fire and engage in a dialogue without preconditions.