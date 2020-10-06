UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Very Concerned By 'Extension Of Hostilities' In Nagorno-Karabakh - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:02 AM

UN Very Concerned By 'Extension of Hostilities' in Nagorno-Karabakh - Spokesman

The United Nations is very troubled by the continuation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the reported targeting of civilian areas, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The United Nations is very troubled by the continuation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the reported targeting of civilian areas, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"Despite... repeated calls from the international community to immediately stop the fighting, we are very concerned about what we are seeing as kind of an extension of hostilities and especially what we are seeing, which is reportedly a targeting of civilian areas,"Dujarric said.

The UN spokesperson pointed out that the Secretary General Antonio Guterres has very directly condemned the escalation of violence in thee conflict zone.

"There is no military solution to this conflict," Dujarric said. "It is important that all the parties immediately cease military operations and all relevant regional and international actors need to actively exercise their influence accordingly to achieve an urgent end to the fighting and return to negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

"

The present escalation came about amid Turkey's suspected involvement in the military action, specifically by the deployment of contracted mercenaries from the northern Syrian territories under its control.

The international community, including the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group - France, Russia and the United States - have urged the warring sides to cease fire and engage in a dialogue without preconditions.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Syria Russia Europe Turkey France Minsk United States All From

Recent Stories

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

12 minutes ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

13 minutes ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

27 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

27 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

28 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.