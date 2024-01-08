UN 'very concerned' by high journalist death toll in Gaza

The UN voiced alarm Monday at the many journalists killed in the war in Gaza, a day after two Al Jazeera reporters died in an alleged Israeli strike on their car

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The UN voiced alarm Monday at the many journalists killed in the war in Gaza, a day after two Al Jazeera reporters died in an alleged Israeli strike on their car.

Al Jazeera on Sunday said two of its Palestinian journalists were killed in the southern city of Rafah, in what it claimed was an Israeli "targeted killing".

"Very concerned by high death toll of media workers in Gaza," the UN rights office said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Killings of all journalists, including Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Abu Thuria in reported IDF strike on car must be thoroughly, independently investigated to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations prosecuted," it said.

Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed while they were "on their way to carry out their duty" for Al Jazeera in the Gaza Strip, the network said.

A third freelance journalist, Hazem Rajab, was seriously injured.

Witnesses told AFP that two rockets were fired at the car -- one hit the front of the vehicle and the other hit Hamza who was sitting next to the driver.