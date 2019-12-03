UrduPoint.com
UN Very Concerned By Intensification Of Airstrikes In Civilian Areas In Libya - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United Nations is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of airstrikes in residential areas in Libya that claimed the lives of mostly women and children, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are very concerned with the intensification of airstrikes in civilian-populated areas in the past few days," Dujarric said. "A number of civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in airstrikes in recent days in different parts of the country.

"

Dujarric stressed that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited and warring parties must take all precautions under international humanitarian law to avoid and minimize incidental civilian casualties.

Libya is ruled by two competing governments. The country's eastern part is controlled by the the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the western part is administered by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.

