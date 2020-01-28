UN 'Very' Disappointed by Security Situation in Libya - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United Nations is deeply disappointed with the security situation in Libya just eight days after holding the Berlin conference on the political settlement, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Of course, it does not take a genius to see that we are going in the wrong direction on the ground," Dujarric said. "The arms keep flowing in, the fighting is continuing and the Libyan people keep suffering. We are, of course, very disappointed in the situation."

Dujarric added that the United Nations would continue to push for a political solution and provide humanitarian assistance to the Libyan people.

Berlin hosted the UN-backed international conference on January 19 in a bid to agree on a permanent ceasefire. The warring parties - represented by Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA) - refused to meet with each other but nominated their representatives to a military 5+5 committee, which is part of a political settlement plan.

Participants of the conference committed to respecting the UN arms embargo for the sake of preserving the ceasefire and urged the United Nations to facilitate peace talks between the rival factions.