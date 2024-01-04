Open Menu

UN 'very Disturbed' By Israeli Calls For Gazans' Emigration

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 06:08 PM

UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' emigration

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Thursday he was "very disturbed" after comments by senior Israeli officials calling for Palestinians to leave Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Thursday he was "very disturbed" after comments by senior Israeli officials calling for Palestinians to leave Gaza.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for promoting "a solution to encourage the emigration of Gaza's residents" and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip.

His comments came the day after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also called for the return of settlers to Gaza, adding that Israel should "encourage" the territory's approximately 2.

4 million Palestinians to leave.

"Very disturbed by high-level Israeli officials' statements on plans to transfer civilians from Gaza to third countries," Turk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that "international law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory."

The Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not officially suggested plans to evict Gazans or to send Jewish settlers back to the territory since the war broke out in October.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Twitter Gaza October Jew From Government Million

Recent Stories

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

10 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements ..

Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements in 2023

10 minutes ago
 FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applicati ..

FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applications last year

10 minutes ago
 PSX loses 7.69 points

PSX loses 7.69 points

6 minutes ago
 FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole ov ..

FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole over life loss in terror attack

6 minutes ago
 EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejectio ..

EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejection of nomination papers in KP

6 minutes ago
Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

6 minutes ago
 261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expa ..

261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in ..

14 minutes ago
 China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

6 minutes ago
 SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

6 minutes ago
 Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin b ..

Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin blasts

6 minutes ago
 Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRA ..

Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRACUDA-XII held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World