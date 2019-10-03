UN Very Much Concerned About US Denying Visas to Russian Diplomats - Spokesman

The United Nations is greatly concerned by the practice of the United States to deny visas to members of the Russian delegation scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United Nations is greatly concerned by the practice of the United States to deny visas to members of the Russian delegation scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly , spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are very much concerned about the matter," Dujarric told reporters. "The issue was brought to attention by the Russian Federation."

Dujarric said the issue of the United States denying visas to Russian diplomats was also discussed by the UN General Assembly's Committee on Relations With the Host Country on Wednesday.