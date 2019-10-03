UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Very Much Concerned About US Denying Visas To Russian Diplomats - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:57 PM

UN Very Much Concerned About US Denying Visas to Russian Diplomats - Spokesman

The United Nations is greatly concerned by the practice of the United States to deny visas to members of the Russian delegation scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United Nations is greatly concerned by the practice of the United States to deny visas to members of the Russian delegation scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are very much concerned about the matter," Dujarric told reporters. "The issue was brought to attention by the Russian Federation."

Dujarric said the issue of the United States denying visas to Russian diplomats was also discussed by the UN General Assembly's Committee on Relations With the Host Country on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia United States

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.