UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Vaccine Doses to COVAX - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The United Nations welcoms the decision by the Biden administration to share some 19 million coronavirus vaccine doses via the COVAX facility in order to be used in developing countries, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Biden said the United States will allocate 25 million vaccines for increased global coverage, 75 percent of which will be donated through COVAX to Latin America, South Asia and Africa.

"We very much welcome that move.

It is very, very important for wealthy, developed countries to share as much as possible with COVAX," Dujarric said.

The COVAX initiative, aimed to provide equitable access to coronavirus vaccines globally, is falling short in efforts to obtain funding, Dujarric said.

COVAX urgently requires $2 billion in donor contributions in addition to the $6.3 billion that have already been pledged.

The United States had earlier committed $4 billion to support the COVAX facility.