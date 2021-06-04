UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move To Donate 19Mln Vaccine Doses To COVAX - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:05 AM

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Vaccine Doses to COVAX - Spokesperson

The United Nations welcoms the decision by the Biden administration to share some 19 million coronavirus vaccine doses via the COVAX facility in order to be used in developing countries, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The United Nations welcoms the decision by the Biden administration to share some 19 million coronavirus vaccine doses via the COVAX facility in order to be used in developing countries, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Biden said the United States will allocate 25 million vaccines for increased global coverage, 75 percent of which will be donated through COVAX to Latin America, South Asia and Africa.

"We very much welcome that move.

It is very, very important for wealthy, developed countries to share as much as possible with COVAX," Dujarric said.

The COVAX initiative, aimed to provide equitable access to coronavirus vaccines globally, is falling short in efforts to obtain funding, Dujarric said.

COVAX urgently requires $2 billion in donor contributions in addition to the $6.3 billion that have already been pledged.

The United States had earlier committed $4 billion to support the COVAX facility.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations United States Share Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

25 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

5 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

28 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

28 minutes ago

Canada, Allies Urge Iran to Set Date for Downed Ai ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.