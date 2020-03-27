UN 'Very' Worried About First Case of COVID-19 in Libya, Truce Breaches - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The United Nations expressed grave concern about the first confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Libya, and the fact that the humanitarian truce, implemented earlier to head off the potential heath threat, continues to be violated in and around the capital of Tripoli, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We, of course, are very worried about the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the country, the health and safety of all people in Libya, including 345,000 of the most vulnerable at risk," Dujarric said. "The UN is also alarmed that hostilities have continued in and around Tripoli, despite the recent announced humanitarian pause.

"

According to Dujarric, a potential outbreak of the virus in the North African country can overwhelm the already challenged humanitarian capacity. Therefore, urgent funding is needed to ensure that national and UN COVID-19 response plans can be implemented in Libya.

On Wednesday, the United Nations has launched a two billion Dollars global plan to support the most vulnerable countries' response to the COVID-19 pandemic and advert humanitarian catastrophe in the poorest places in the world.