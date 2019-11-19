(@FahadShabbir)

The reversal of the United States policy on Israeli settlements has no effect on the long-standing position of the United Nations, which continues to deem them illegal, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday

"As part of the UN Secretariat, we continue to follow the longstanding position of the United Nations that the Israeli settlements are in breach of international law," OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville said. "A change in the policy position of one State does not modify existing international law, nor its interpretation by the International Court of Justice and the Security Council."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the United States would overturn the stance of the previous administrations and no longer regard Jewish settlements established by Israel in the occupied West Bank as inconsistent with international law.