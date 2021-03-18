UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Views Moscow Conference On Afghanistan As 'Very Important' - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Views Moscow Conference on Afghanistan as 'Very Important' - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Nations considers the negotiations held in Moscow to restart the peace process in Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow hosted the conference on Afghanistan with the participation of Afghan representatives and the so-called extended troika, including Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States. The event was initially scheduled for only one day, but the negotiations will continue on Friday.

"All of these talks are of course very important and I think it's very important that all of these different concepts work in the same direction and we believe they are," Dujarric said when asked whether the decision not to send a UN representative to the talks was made because the organization did not view the meeting as being "essential.

"

Dujarric said it was "an issue of the format" due to which none of the two United Nations envoys on Afghanistan traveled to Russia's capital.

On Wednesday night, the UN Secretary-General announced the appointment of French diplomat Jean Arnault as his Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues.

The United Nations already has a Special Representative in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, whose work will continue in cooperation with Arnault, according to Dujarric.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Moscow Russia China Same United States Event All

Recent Stories

US Assessing How to Loan Doses of AstraZeneca Vacc ..

48 minutes ago

UN on Biden's Remarks on Putin: We Always for Prom ..

48 minutes ago

Canada's Safety Chief Says Iran Jet Crash Report ' ..

48 minutes ago

NATO Surveillance Aircraft, Service Members Join N ..

48 minutes ago

US Warns Any Entity Involved in Nord Stream 2 Pipe ..

48 minutes ago

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.