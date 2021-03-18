UN Views Moscow Conference on Afghanistan as 'Very Important' - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Nations considers the negotiations held in Moscow to restart the peace process in Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow hosted the conference on Afghanistan with the participation of Afghan representatives and the so-called extended troika, including Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States. The event was initially scheduled for only one day, but the negotiations will continue on Friday.

"All of these talks are of course very important and I think it's very important that all of these different concepts work in the same direction and we believe they are," Dujarric said when asked whether the decision not to send a UN representative to the talks was made because the organization did not view the meeting as being "essential.

"

Dujarric said it was "an issue of the format" due to which none of the two United Nations envoys on Afghanistan traveled to Russia's capital.

On Wednesday night, the UN Secretary-General announced the appointment of French diplomat Jean Arnault as his Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues.

The United Nations already has a Special Representative in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, whose work will continue in cooperation with Arnault, according to Dujarric.