UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Nations believes the announcement by the United Kingdom to increase its nuclear arsenal stockpile is inconsistent with the country's disarmament commitments, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"While the United Kingdom continues to support the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons and many efforts to achieve it, we feel that this announcement is not consistent with the disarmament commitments of all nuclear weapons states have undertaken, nor is it consistent with commitments under the consensus outcome from the 2010 NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons] Review Conference," Dujarric said.

At the Review Conference, NPT states agreed to undertake further efforts to reduce and ultimately eliminate all nuclear weapons and move towards an overall reduction in the global stockpile of all types of such weapons.

London on Tuesday made public its new defense and foreign policy strategy, which mentions increasing the UK nuclear weapons stockpile to 260 warheads, reversing the government's previous plans to reduce it to 180 by mid-2020s.

The United Nations has already expressed its concern about the UK's announcement, stating on Tuesday the decision could damage global stability.