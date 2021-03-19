UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Views UK's Decision To Raise Nuclear Arsenal Cap Inconsistent With Disarmament Aim

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

UN Views UK's Decision to Raise Nuclear Arsenal Cap Inconsistent With Disarmament Aim

The United Nations believes the announcement by the United Kingdom to increase its nuclear arsenal stockpile is inconsistent with the country's disarmament commitments, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Nations believes the announcement by the United Kingdom to increase its nuclear arsenal stockpile is inconsistent with the country's disarmament commitments, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"While the United Kingdom continues to support the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons and many efforts to achieve it, we feel that this announcement is not consistent with the disarmament commitments of all nuclear weapons states have undertaken, nor is it consistent with commitments under the consensus outcome from the 2010 NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons] Review Conference," Dujarric said.

At the Review Conference, NPT states agreed to undertake further efforts to reduce and ultimately eliminate all nuclear weapons and move towards an overall reduction in the global stockpile of all types of such weapons.

London on Tuesday made public its new defense and foreign policy strategy, which mentions increasing the UK nuclear weapons stockpile to 260 warheads, reversing the government's previous plans to reduce it to 180 by mid-2020s.

The United Nations has already expressed its concern about the UK's announcement, stating on Tuesday the decision could damage global stability.

Related Topics

World United Nations Nuclear United Kingdom All From Government Arsenal

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

21 minutes ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

20 minutes ago

Feeling of deprivation among people to be eradica ..

1 minute ago

Biden Admin Confident It Can Find Ways to Cooperat ..

1 minute ago

UK Coronavirus Variant Found in Cat in Northern It ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.