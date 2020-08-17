UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

UN Views US Plans to Trigger Snapback Sanctions on Iran 'Sovereign Decision' - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The United Nations' position in support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement remains unchanged and the world body believes that the United States' plans to trigger a snapback of international sanctions against Iran is a sovereign decision, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said last week that the United States seeks to trigger a snapback of all UN sanctions against Iran after the UN Security Council rejected a US-sponsored draft resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires on October 18.

"Our basic position in support of the JCPOA remains unchanged.

What members states decide to do, will be their sovereign decision at this point," Dujarric said when asked about the US plans.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since re-implemented its own wide-ranging sanctions against Iran.

