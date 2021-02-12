UN Views US Reversal of Houthi Terrorist Designation as 'Extremely Positive' - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United Nations considers the decision of the United States to reverse the designation of Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization to be an extremely positive move, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said earlier in the day that the United States will lift its designation of Yemen's rebel Houthi movement as a terrorist organization next Tuesday.

"What we have seen in terms of words and acts from the US, I think it's been extremely positive," Dujarric said. "The reversal of the designation, the naming of the Special Envoy and the clear-clear language from President Biden himself, expressing his strong support for the UN-led mediation process.

.. are very-very welcomed."

Dujarric also expressed hope that the revocation of the designation will help to build momentum for a political solution to Yemen's conflict.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.