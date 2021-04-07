UN Voices Concern Over Attacks on Myanmar Health, Education Systems - Spokesperson

The United Nations has expressed its concern about attacks against Myanmar's health and education systems amid the violence triggered by the military coup, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"Since February 1, there have been at least 28 attacks against hospitals and health personnel and seven attacks against schools and school personnel," Dujarric said.

The spokesman added that health volunteers are also being targeted, and attacks against ambulances prevent responders from reaching civilians wounded by security forces.

Myanmar's military carried out a coup on February 1, arresting top officials over alleged electoral fraud and declared a one-year state of emergency.

The military takeover triggered mass protests, leading to violent clashes with the military and repression against peaceful demonstrators. According to the United Nations, at least 568 people have been killed and thousands have been detained.