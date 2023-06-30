UN Voices Concern Over Deep-Seated Racism in French Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday that it was concerned by what it saw as deep-rooted racism in the French police force, as violence in the Parisian suburbs continued into a third night following the deadly shooting of a North African background teen by police.

"We are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France on Tuesday... This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement," Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop.

The officer who pulled the trigger on the teen has been charged with voluntary homicide and placed under arrest.

The deadly police shooting prompted unrest on the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday night. This has since spread across the country. Violent protesters clashed with police and set public buildings and vehicles on fire. Hundreds of demonstrators have been detained.

Shamdasani called on the French authorities to make sure that police only used force to address "violent elements in demonstrations," while always respecting the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality. Any allegations of disproportionate use of force must be swiftly investigated, she said.