UNTED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :UN humanitarian workers are deeply concerned about the impact of stepped-up fighting in Myanmar's Rakhine State between government troops and insurgents, said a spokesman on Wednesday.

Civilians have been caught up in an escalation of fighting between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army in Rathedaung township in recent days and human rights violations and abuses continue to be reported, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Some 32,000 people remain displaced in Rakhine and Chin states, and this is in addition to the 128,000 internally displaced people -- mostly Rohingya -- who remain in camps in Rakhine State, many for more than seven years, Haq told a daily press briefing.

Insecurity and access restrictions across much of Rakhine State are impeding humanitarian organizations to assess and respond to the needs of affected people, he said.

The United Nations calls on all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate timely access to people in need, he said.

The humanitarian response plan for this year seeks 214.4 million U.S. Dollars to assist some 1 million people in need in Myanmar. That plan is 78.5 percent funded so far, he noted.