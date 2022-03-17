UrduPoint.com

UN Votes To Secure Formal Presence In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 10:04 PM

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday to secure a formal presence in Afghanistan, whose Taliban government remains unrecognized by the international community

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday to secure a formal presence in Afghanistan, whose Taliban government remains unrecognized by the international community.

The resolution, without using the word Taliban, spells out a new one-year mandate for the UN political mission in Afghanistan, calling it "crucial" to peace.

The vote was 14 in favor, with one abstention, by Russia.

The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.

"This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan," Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, told AFP after the vote.

"The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty," Juul said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia Vote Women Government

Recent Stories

Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat ..

Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat at Mewa Shah graveyard

37 seconds ago
 Austrian companies interested in long-term busines ..

Austrian companies interested in long-term business partnerships in Pakistan

40 seconds ago
 Pakistani-American women leaders strong anchor for ..

Pakistani-American women leaders strong anchor for Pakistan-US relationship: Amb ..

41 seconds ago
 No other solution in Sindh rather to impose Govern ..

No other solution in Sindh rather to impose Governor's rule: Rasheed

44 seconds ago
 Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any ..

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any Russia deal

4 minutes ago
 Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jh ..

Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>