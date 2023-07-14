Open Menu

UN Waiting For Official Decision On Grain Deal, Situation Has Not Changed - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 07:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United Nations is still waiting for an official reply from Russia with regard to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' letter suggesting an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a UN source told Sputnik.

"The situation hasn't changed.

The UN is waiting for the official decision on the Black Sea Initiative," the source said.

Earlier on Friday, media reported citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that he is in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the grain deal should be extended. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, told Sputnik that there have been no statements in this regard from the Russian side.

