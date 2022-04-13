UrduPoint.com

UN Waiting For Russia's Response On Humanitarian Ceasefire Proposals - Guterres

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 10:41 PM

UN Waiting for Russia's Response on Humanitarian Ceasefire Proposals - Guterres

The United Nations is awaiting for Russia's response on its proposals for establishing a humanitarian ceasefire, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United Nations is awaiting for Russia's response on its proposals for establishing a humanitarian ceasefire, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"There is a number of proposals that we made and we are waiting for an answer from the Russian Federation in relation to those proposals, including different mechanisms for local ceasefires, for corridors for humanitarian assistance, evacuations and different other aspects, that can minimize the dramatic impact on civilians that we are witnessing," Guterres said.

