UrduPoint.com

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 12:20 AM

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United Nations would like to see the Black Sea Grain Initiative extended beyond March 18, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The UN Coordinator emphasized that the extension of the initiative beyond 18th of March would allow for the considerable achievements to date to be further built upon," Dujarric told a briefing

The shipments under the deal improve food security around the world, he stated.

Earlier in the day, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia told Sputnik that Russia has not yet been able to export any food as part of the grain deal due to sanctions.

Moscow expects that part of the Russian fertilizers blocked in European ports will be sent to Eswatini, and has asked the UN to help resolve this issue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that Russia and Eswatini would appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to promptly send the stuck Russian fertilizers to the African state. As of now, it is unclear whether Russia will agree to extend the grain deal beyond March 18.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation.

The grain deal was extended in November for 120 days. Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Odessa March July November From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

27 minutes ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

27 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

38 minutes ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

38 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

40 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.