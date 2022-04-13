UrduPoint.com

UN Wants To See Fruitful Talks On Ukraine Conflict, Says Guterres Willing To Visit Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 12:01 AM

The United Nations wants to see fruitful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a long-term resolution of the current conflict, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarrick said on Tuesday

"Obviously what we would like to see is a fruitful negotiations between the parties for a long-term settlement of the war," Dujarrick told reporters when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that talks with Ukraine are at a dead-end because Kiev has diverted from the agreements that were reached in Istanbul.

Dujarrick said the United Nations will continue to work to reach a humanitarian-based pause in the conflict.

"(Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin) Griffith continues his contacts to try to establish a humanitarian ceasefire so we can get aid to those who need it as quickly as possible," he said.

Dujarrick also confirmed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' readiness to visit Kiev if it would help find a solution. to the current conflict.

"The Secretary General is willing to go anywhere if he thinks it has a practical interest and will move things forward," he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that it targets solely the country's military infrastructure.

