UN Warns 20,000 Mercenaries, Foreign Fighters Active in Libya as Humanitarian Crisis Grows

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United Nations estimates that 20,000 mercenaries are now fighting in Libya, obstructing progress to end nearly a decade of conflict with a national government that includes rival armies on opposite ends of the nation, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

UN acting Special Representative for Libya Stephanie Williams gave the estimates at a virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, Dujarric said.

The UN spokesperson explained that Williams warned the Libyan delegates that time is not on their side and that there is a direct cost for inaction and obstruction.

"She said we are now at 20,000 foreign forces or mercenaries in the country, which she called a shocking violation of Libyan sovereignty," Dujarric said.

The forum is attempting to get Libya's parties to establish a transitional administration to host presidential and parliamentary elections in late 2021, according to media reports.

Williams also warned of a growing humanitarian crisis that threatens to leave 1.3 million of the nation's nearly 7 million people dependent on outside aid by January, Dujarric said.