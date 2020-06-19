UN warns aid flights could collapse in July

The United Nations warned Friday that its humanitarian logistics flights could be largely grounded in July due to a lack of funds -- severely compromising global aid operations

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The United Nations warned Friday that its humanitarian logistics flights could be largely grounded in July due to a lack of funds -- severely compromising global aid operations.

The World food Programme (WFP), which runs the flight network, said that only $178 million (159 million Euros) of the $965 million common services budget needed to operate the service throughout 2020 had so far been advanced or confirmed by donors.

"Unless a substantial injection of funds is provided by donors by the end of the first week of July, WFP will have no choice but to ground most of its humanitarian air fleet by the end of July," WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told reporters.

"All the people who need our assistance will suffer."