UrduPoint.com

UN Warns Ethiopia Risks Descent Into 'generalised Violence', With Regional Impact

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:19 PM

UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impact

The United Nations warned Friday that all sides in Ethiopia's 13-month conflict were committing severe abuses, and cautioned that generalised violence could ensue, with implications for the entire region

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The United Nations warned Friday that all sides in Ethiopia's 13-month conflict were committing severe abuses, and cautioned that generalised violence could ensue, with implications for the entire region.

"The risk of increasing hatred, violence and discrimination is very high, and could escalate into generalised violence," UN deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said, warning: "this could have major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region."

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia All Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

5 minutes ago
 Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: ..

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

16 seconds ago
 Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippi ..

Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

18 seconds ago
 PACF hands over 8 truckloads of medicines to Afgha ..

PACF hands over 8 truckloads of medicines to Afghanistan

19 seconds ago
 China's fiscal revenue up 12.8 pct in first 11 mon ..

China's fiscal revenue up 12.8 pct in first 11 months

22 seconds ago
 Sarah Taylor eager to pick brain of Muhammad Rizwa ..

Sarah Taylor eager to pick brain of Muhammad Rizwan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.