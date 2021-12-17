UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impact

The United Nations warned Friday that all sides in Ethiopia's 13-month conflict were committing severe abuses, and cautioned that generalised violence could ensue, with implications for the entire region

"The risk of increasing hatred, violence and discrimination is very high, and could escalate into generalised violence," UN deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said, warning: "this could have major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region."