UN Warns Myanmar Disproportionate Force Against Protesters 'Unacceptable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United Nations' top official in Myanmar Ola Almgren on Tuesday warned the military that the use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable amid reports of numerous people injured in anti-coup protests across the country.

Citing unattributed reports from Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay and other cities, Almgren said that some demonstrators were seriously hurt by security forces in connection with the current protests.

"I call on the Security Forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," Almgren, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, said.

"The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable," the official added.

Last week, hours before the newly elected parliament was due to gather, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud.

San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint along with other top officials have been put under house arrest.

Protesters took to the streets of Myanmar, demanding that the military hand power to the elected government and release those detained.

On Tuesday, the military banned gatherings of more than four people in protest-hit areas. Despite this, a demonstration involving tens of thousands of people is underway, according to the Mizzima news portal.

Police reportedly deployed water cannons in the capital of Naypyitaw and the second largest city of Mandalay to disperse protesters. In the capital, over 20 people were arrested during Tuesday's protests, Mizzima reported.