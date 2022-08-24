UN Warns of Disaster If Attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP Continue

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Continued attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could lead to a disaster, the UN under secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, despite numerous calls and appeals, instead of de-escalation, we continue to see almost daily reports of alarming incidents involving the plant (Zaporizhzhia).

If such incidents continue or escalate, we could face a disaster," Rosemary DiCarlo told a UNSC meeting on Ukraine.