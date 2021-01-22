UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Warns Of Imminent Risk Of Further Escalation In Sudan's Darfur

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:47 PM

UN Warns of Imminent Risk of Further Escalation in Sudan's Darfur

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned of an impending risk of further violence escalation in Sudan's Darfur following the recent deadly unrest in the region, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned of an impending risk of further violence escalation in Sudan's Darfur following the recent deadly unrest in the region, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday.

"We have received deeply disturbing information about two deadly incidents of inter-communal violence in Darfur over the past week," Shamdasani said. "These incidents raise serious concerns about the imminent risk of further violence in Darfur, in an environment where decades-old ethnic and tribal tensions that were further stoked by the previous regime continue to fester."

Earlier in the month, at least 232 people were killed and more injured in two separate incidents of inter-communal clashes in West and South Darfur, Shamdasani said.

The hostilities erupted three weeks after a joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission pulled out from the region, handing responsibility to the government in Khartoum.

Shamdasani called on Sudan to promptly ensure the protection of civilians in Darfur and carry out a thorough and effective investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 100,000 people were already displaced due to the violence.

The violence came as part of a long-term internal conflict, which escalated in 2003 when insurgent groups launched a campaign to oust then-President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown later in 2019.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Khartoum Sudan 2019 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Five People Aged Over 84 Die in Switzerland After ..

31 seconds ago

Slovenian Police Probe Damage to Eternal Flame at ..

35 seconds ago

US State Dept. Advises Americans in Russia to Avoi ..

36 seconds ago

Germany records first case of Brazilian coronaviru ..

39 seconds ago

Transfers are out of my hands, says Klopp

3 minutes ago

Environmental laws to be observed in River Ravi pr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.