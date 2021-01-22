The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned of an impending risk of further violence escalation in Sudan's Darfur following the recent deadly unrest in the region, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned of an impending risk of further violence escalation in Sudan's Darfur following the recent deadly unrest in the region, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday.

"We have received deeply disturbing information about two deadly incidents of inter-communal violence in Darfur over the past week," Shamdasani said. "These incidents raise serious concerns about the imminent risk of further violence in Darfur, in an environment where decades-old ethnic and tribal tensions that were further stoked by the previous regime continue to fester."

Earlier in the month, at least 232 people were killed and more injured in two separate incidents of inter-communal clashes in West and South Darfur, Shamdasani said.

The hostilities erupted three weeks after a joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission pulled out from the region, handing responsibility to the government in Khartoum.

Shamdasani called on Sudan to promptly ensure the protection of civilians in Darfur and carry out a thorough and effective investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 100,000 people were already displaced due to the violence.

The violence came as part of a long-term internal conflict, which escalated in 2003 when insurgent groups launched a campaign to oust then-President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown later in 2019.