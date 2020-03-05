UrduPoint.com
UN Warns Of New Desert Locust Swarms In Somalia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned that the desert locust breeding which has ravaged countries in the Horn of Africa remains alarming in Somalia

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned that the desert locust breeding which has ravaged countries in the Horn of Africa remains alarming in Somalia.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), FAO said the locusts are continuing to breed in the northeast of Somalia and new swarms are expected to form in the coming weeks as they start flying and becoming voracious.

"The current infestation in Somalia is the worst in 25 years," it said according to a report issued by OCHA on Wednesday.

In northeast Somalia, the UN humanitarian agency said, several generations of locusts are already present and will be laying eggs soon as the April-June rains approach.

