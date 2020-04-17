UN Warns of Perfect Storm in DRC as Violence Threatens Coronavirus Response

The UN refugee agency fears that escalating violence across the Democratic Republic of the Congo may subvert the impoverished nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, its spokesman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The UN refugee agency fears that escalating violence across the Democratic Republic of the Congo may subvert the impoverished nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, its spokesman said.

"We are extremely concerned that insecurity and diminishing humanitarian access will generate major challenges for the country, already overwhelmed and under-resourced with its health services," Babar Baloch said at a press briefing.

Violence has escalated in the DRC's eastern parts in the past weeks, displacing tens of thousands. Insecurity has forced UN partners to reduce the number of aid workers, further limiting access to health care.

The country has reported 287 confirmed infection cases and 23 virus-related deaths, mainly in the capital Kinshasa. The epidemic has not reached crowded camps for refugees and displaces persons, estimated at almost 6 million.