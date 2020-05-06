UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Warns Of Risks For Trafficking Victims Due To Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

UN warns of risks for trafficking victims due to pandemic

The UN's Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Wednesday warned of increased risks to human trafficking victims due to the coronavirus crisis with people more vulnerable to exploitation and protection limited

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The UN's Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Wednesday warned of increased risks to human trafficking victims due to the coronavirus crisis with people more vulnerable to exploitation and protection limited.

New UNODC analysis found, other than the risk of catching the virus, some rescued victims have been unable to go home because of border closures. Others face delays in legal proceedings or risk further abuse or neglect by their captors.

More children are also being forced onto the streets in search of food and income with closed schools no longer providing shelter and nourishment, the statement said.

UNODC also warned traffickers "may become more active and prey on people who are even more vulnerable than before because they have lost their source of income due to measures to control the virus." "With COVID-19 restricting movement, diverting law enforcement resources, and reducing social and public services, human trafficking victims have even less chance of escape and finding help," said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

Waly urged countries to keep shelters and hotlines open, safeguard access to justice and enable anti-trafficking units to continue doing their work.

UNODC also warned traffickers "may become more active and prey on people who are even more vulnerable than before because they have lost their source of income due to measures to control the virus."According to UNODC's 2018 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, sexual exploitation and forced labour are the most predominant forms of trafficking, which affects mainly women and girls.

One in every three victims is a child. The total number of victims reported to the UNODC globally in 2016 stood at just under 25,000.

Related Topics

United Nations Drugs May Border Women 2016 2018 Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

1 minute ago

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

6 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for ..

10 minutes ago

Stars and scientists call for world not to 'go bac ..

37 seconds ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja F ..

39 seconds ago

Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 72,980 stake ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.