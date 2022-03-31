UrduPoint.com

UN Warns Of Ukraine Refugee 'humanitarian Crisis'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 06:25 PM

UN warns of Ukraine refugee 'humanitarian crisis'

The United Nations said on Thursday the refugee exodus from Ukraine was a "massive humanitarian crisis" that was growing by the second, after another 40,000 fled the country in 24 hours

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations said on Thursday the refugee exodus from Ukraine was a "massive humanitarian crisis" that was growing by the second, after another 40,000 fled the country in 24 hours.

The flow of people fleeing across the western borders to escape the Russian assault on Ukraine has settled at around 40,000 a day over the past week.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,059,105 Ukrainians had fled across the country's borders since the February 24 invasion -- a figure up 39,818 on Wednesday's numbers, which saw the four million mark surpassed.

"We are confronted with the realities of a massive humanitarian crisis that is growing by the second," UNHCR said, noting also the millions displaced withing Ukraine and the 13 million estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have fled. Half of those are children. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are eligible for military call-up and cannot leave.

UNICEF, the UN children's agency, says more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million children have been displaced -- 2.5 million internally and two million abroad.

"As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support," said UNICEF head Catherine Russell.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, more than 204,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said it was vital to extend a welcome "to all who have fled, without discrimination".

And as of March 16, some 6.

48 million people were estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine, an IOM survey showed.

"They are more than statistics. They are people whose lives have been upended by the war," the IOM said.

Before the Russian invasion five weeks ago, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.

Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to UNHCR: - Poland - Nearly six out of 10 Ukrainian refugees -- 2,362,044 so far -- have crossed into Poland.

More than 1.1 million children have arrived in Poland, said UNICEF.

Many people who cross into Ukraine's immediate western neighbours travel onto other states in Europe's Schengen open-borders zone.

- Romania - Some 616,592 Ukrainians have entered the EU member state, including a large number who crossed over from Moldova, wedged between Romania and Ukraine.

The vast majority are thought to have gone on to other countries.

- Moldova - The Moldovan border is the nearest one to the major port city of Odessa.

Some 388,837 Ukrainians had crossed into the non-EU state, one of the poorest in Europe.

- Hungary - A total of 368,807 Ukrainians have entered Hungary.

- Russia - Another 350,632 refugees have sought shelter in Russia.

In addition, 113,000 people crossed into Russia from the separatist-held pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine between February 21 and 23.

- Slovakia - A total of 283,824 people have crossed Ukraine's shortest border into Slovakia.

- Belarus -Another 11,821 refugees have made it north to Russia's close ally Belarus.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Russia Europe Odessa Donetsk Belarus Poland Romania Slovakia Moldova Hungary February March Border All From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Al Jazeera Broadcasts Video of Healthy Ukrainian T ..

Al Jazeera Broadcasts Video of Healthy Ukrainian Troops Getting Out of Ambulance ..

30 seconds ago
 Turbat University arranges farewell ceremony in ho ..

Turbat University arranges farewell ceremony in honor of Project Director

31 seconds ago
 PTI Sindh to hold "Karvan-e-Wafa" rally to express ..

PTI Sindh to hold "Karvan-e-Wafa" rally to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan ..

33 seconds ago
 EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust pro ..

EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust probe

5 minutes ago
 Teachers responsible for creation of the architect ..

Teachers responsible for creation of the architects of the nation: Administrator ..

5 minutes ago
 All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, say ..

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, says SSP Sukkur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.