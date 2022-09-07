UrduPoint.com

UN Watchdog 'cannot Assure' Peaceful Nature Of Iran Nuclear Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 06:54 PM

UN watchdog 'cannot assure' peaceful nature of Iran nuclear programme

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it could not guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme, saying there had been "no progress" in resolving questions over the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites

Vienna, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it could not guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme, saying there had been "no progress" in resolving questions over the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.

In a report seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was "not in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful".

It said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was "increasingly concerned that Iran has not engaged with the Agency on the outstanding safeguards issues during this reporting period and, therefore, that there has been no progress towards resolving them".

The IAEA has been pressing Iran for answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites.

Tehran, which maintains that its nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful, is insisting that the IAEA probe be concluded in order to revive the 2015 deal on its nuclear programme with world powers.

In a separate report also issued on Wednesday, the IAEA also said Iran was continuing to enrich uranium well over the limits laid down in the ailing 2015 deal, with its stockpile now over 19 times the limit set out in the accord.

The report said Iran's stockpile as of August 21 stood at an estimated 3,940 kilograms, up 131.6 kilograms from the last quarterly report.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Nuclear Progress August 2015 From

Recent Stories

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief ..

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief Villages across Pakistan in C ..

12 minutes ago
 Top USAID official, Chairman HEC meet recipients o ..

Top USAID official, Chairman HEC meet recipients of merit & needs-based scholars ..

1 minute ago
 DC visits site of Jhangra Motorway Link

DC visits site of Jhangra Motorway Link

1 minute ago
 National Assembly speaker directs to counter disin ..

National Assembly speaker directs to counter disinformation about delegation's v ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary LG South Punjab inspects various develop ..

Secretary LG South Punjab inspects various development schemes

2 minutes ago
 Pensioners demand revoking of medical sealing

Pensioners demand revoking of medical sealing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.