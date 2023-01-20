UrduPoint.com

UN Watchdog To Evaluate Peru's Human Rights Record On January 25 - OHCHR

January 20, 2023

UN Watchdog to Evaluate Peru's Human Rights Record on January 25 - OHCHR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Peru's human rights record will be reviewed by the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the fourth time on January 25, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Friday.

"Peru is one of the States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session taking place from 23 January to 3 February," the OHCHR said.

The UPR operates in so-called cycles, each including a review of the human rights situation in all 193 UN member states. The watchdog has held three cycles of review since its launch in 2008. For Peru, these were in 2008, 2012 and 2017.

Reviews are based on three categories of data provided by the state, by international human rights organizations or officials, and by country-level human rights organizations or civil society groups.

Countries reporting to the UPR working group are required to explain what steps they have taken to implement the recommendations received in earlier cycles, according to the statement.

During the session, representatives of the countries and the working group engage in an interactive dialogue that lasts over three hours, during which each country is reviewed by a group of three other countries-members of the Human Rights Council. Peru will be reviewed by Luxembourg, Senegal and Mexico.

The UPR Working Group is expected to adopt the recommendations for Peru on January 27.�

