UN Watches Closely How AI Can Amplify Public Opinion Manipulation in Elections - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United Nations is closely monitoring developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential to manipulate public opinion in sovereign elections, UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill said.

"There has always been propaganda (in elections). There has always been misinformation, disinformation, but the digital tools can amplify that, can obscure it in ways that become very hard to handle ... this is something that we look at very closely," Gill said on Friday.

Gill explained that the ability exists to use digital means to shift elections one way or the other.

Some critics have alleged that next year's elections in the United States and the United Kingdom could be an opportunity for AI-powered misinformation campaigns. In particular, social media bots or ChatGPT have raised concerns about interactive election interference.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed a multi-stakeholder advisory body that would be dedicated to issues pertaining to AI. The body would not take decisions on behalf of member states but would provide advice and recommendations on future actions.

The United Nations has said it believes member states have to act fast and create efficient AI-related regulations and watchdogs.