UN Water Conference Set to Take Place in 2023 in New York - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) For the first time since 1977, the United Nations will hold a three-day World Water Conference in 2023 in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

"A key milestone will be World Water Day in 2023 when we meet in New York for three days for what will be the first United Nations conference on water and sanitation since the 1970s," Guterres said.

Earlier in the day, the world's body launched the Global Acceleration Framework to mobilize action on Sustainable Development Goal 6 on water and sanitation.

While the COVID-19 pandemic reminded about the importance of ensuring access to sanitation, the goal to provide access to water for everyone is "badly off track," Guterres said.

"Three billion people around the world - 40 percent of the global population - lack basic handwashing facilities at home," he pointed out.

Besides, Guterres added, in light of the COVID-19 economic recession, coordination action among nations is crucial to make sure that natural resources are managed most efficiently.

The launched framework, driven by country demand and aligned with the global community to advance planning, implementation and data sharing, can help improve global water and sanitation governance towards more sustainable use, Guterres said.