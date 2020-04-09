UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes Announcement of 2-Week Ceasefire in Yemen Starting on April 9 - Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said in a statement on Wednesday that he welcomes the announcement by the Saudi-led coalition for a two-week ceasefire in Yemen effective April 9 amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Coalition for recognizing and acting on this critical moment for Yemen," Griffiths said. "The parties must now utilize this opportunity and cease immediately all hostilities with the utmost urgency, and make progress towards comprehensive and sustainable peace."

