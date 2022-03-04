UN Welcomes Announcement of Possible Ukraine Ceasefire - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United Nations welcomes any positive movement that would help to protect civilians and de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine following talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations resulting in an agreement to create humanitarian corridors with a possible ceasefire, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"Any positive movement that would help with the protection of civilians and lower the intensity of the conflict we would welcome," Dujarric said on Thursday.

Dujarric also said the United Nations still sees the possibility to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.

"We do not believe diplomacy is dead," he added.