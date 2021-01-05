UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes Announcement To Open Airspace, Borders Between S. Arabia, Qatar - Spokesman

UN Welcomes Announcement to Open Airspace, Borders Between S. Arabia, Qatar - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The United Nations has welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations and reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah said that Saudi Arabia would lift its sea, air and land blockade of Qatar ahead of Tuesday's summit of Persian Gulf leaders.

"We welcome the announcement to open the airspace, land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar," Haq said. "We hope that all countries involved in the dispute will act positively to continue to resolve their differences and stress the importance of Gulf unity for regional peace and development.

Final arrangements on the travel resumption are expected to be made at the ongoing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is attending the event for the first time since 2017.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017, when Saudi Arabia and other monarchies accused it of meddling and sponsoring terrorism. Doha has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.

The reconciliation has been brokered by the United States over the past few months, especially by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who will be among attendees at the GCC summit.

