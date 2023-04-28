UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Russia in Recent Years

The UN's Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Friday welcomed the adoption of a number of laws by Russia, which were aimed at tackling discrimination, but expressed regret that the country has not provided the data on the situation in Crimea and the Ukraine conflict-related issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The UN's Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Friday welcomed the adoption of a number of laws by Russia, which were aimed at tackling discrimination, but expressed regret that the country has not provided the data on the situation in Crimea and the Ukraine conflict-related issues.

"The Committee welcomes the following legislative and policy measures taken by the State party: (a) Adoption of Law No. 22-FZ, dated 24 February 2021, which allows issuing temporary identity documents to stateless persons; (b) Government decision no. 16 of 19 January 2019, which expands social benefits to extended family members of indigenous peoples; (c) Adoption of the Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Socioeconomic and Ethnocultural Development of the Roma in the Russian Federation on 31 January 2018 and its amendment in 2019," the document read.

The committee expressed regret on the Russian delegation's refusal to respond to questions on the issues related to the armed conflict and the situation on the Crimean peninsula and Sevastopol, and called on Russia to submit the reports by March 6, 2026, according to the statement.

Earlier in April, during the Russian delegation's report on the issue of discrimination in the country, the delegation's head, Igor Barinov, expressed regret that Russian athletes were facing ethnic discrimination by international organizations, saying that Russia has always paid special attention to prevent any forms of mistreatment of foreign athletes.