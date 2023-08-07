Open Menu

UN Welcomes Any Diplomatic Initiative Leading To Peace In Ukraine - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 10:26 PM

The United Nations welcomes any initiative leading to any form of peace in Ukraine that would preserve the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

Haq's comment was in reference to the Ukraine peace talks organized by Saudi Arabia on August 5-6.

"We welcome all of the diplomatic initiatives towards dealing with this crisis and we want to keep pushing forward towards any form of peace that is based on the UN Charter, including on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United Nations and specifically UN Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo participated virtually in the talks, Haq added.

Saudi Arabia hosted the Ukraine peace talks in Jeddah over the weekend, having invited representatives from some 30 countries, but not Russia. The Jeddah meeting is a follow-up to a similar conference held in Denmark in June. The Copenhagen meeting failed to produce any joint statements.

