UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks At G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

The United Nations welcomes the face-to-face discussion between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) ministerial meeting, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"On one hand, we did not see an agreement, on the other hand, any opportunity for direct dialogue between the Russian Federation and the United States is to be welcomed," Dujarric said.

The UN spokesperson also said that he had no insight into what was said during the meeting but added the United Nations believes that face-to-face discussions are the best way to communicate.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken said he "briefly" discussed with Lavrov the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the situation in Ukraine, among other pressing topics.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Blinken's statement about the discussion with Lavrov represents self-promotion, advertisement and non-professionalism, and the United States has nothing to offer on the matter.

