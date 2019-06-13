The United Nations welcomes the US State Department's appointment of a special envoy envoy for Sudan and recognizes the important role the United States can play in mitigating the crisis in the North African country, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United Nations welcomes the US State Department's appointment of a special envoy envoy for Sudan and recognizes the important role the United States can play in mitigating the crisis in the North African country, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the State Department said it appointed Donald Booth, a veteran diplomat, as the special envoy for Sudan to help negotiate a political solution to the crisis.

"We, obviously, welcome the appointment of the special envoy by the State Department, I think the United States has a critical role to play in Sudan, and the international community as a whole needs to be united in pushing for a transition to civilian rule," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the United Nations remains concerned about the situation on the ground and continues to call for the end of the use of force. He added that the organization urges for the rapid return to political dialogue, the release of detainees and the restoration of the internet.

Booth is a veteran diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Ethiopia, Zambia and Liberia among other posts, according to the State Department website.

Booth served as special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan from 2013-2017.

On June 3, the army opened fire at a camp of sit-in protesters in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, killing up to 60 people. The protesters had been camping out there since April 6 to demand that the Transitional Military Council resign and hand power over to a civilian authority.

Long-standing, widespread protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The ruling Transitional Military Council took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. Protesters have remained in the streets demanding an end to military rule.