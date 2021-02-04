UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United Nations welcomed the report in the medical journal "The Lancet," which stated that the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is safe and effective, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the medical journal "The Lancet" published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

"This is very welcome news on yet another vaccine," Dujarric said when asked to comment on the topic. "We need to just salute the scientists around the world who have done amazing work in the last year."

When asked about the status of the Russia's proposal to vaccinate all UN staff with Sputnik V, Dujarric said the organization is still discussing the offer with the World Health Organization and is awaiting its clearance.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the Sputnik V vaccine to all UN employees worldwide free of charge.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center and registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, was the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine shows 91.6 percent efficacy and is 100 percent effective against severe complications. The vaccine consists of two components that are applied to a person within an interval of 21 days.